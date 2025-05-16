Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 16 (ANI): Odisha's Panchayati Raj Department organised a special event which brought together all Block Development Officers (BDOS), District Chief Development Officers, and members of the Panchayat Samiti.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi addressed a press conference on Thursday and informed about the development. He said the primary goal of the conference was to outline the new government's vision, which aims to build a "new Odisha" by 2036.

"Today, a conference was organised by the Panchayati Raj Department, bringing together all Block Development Officers (BDOs), District Chief Development Officers, and members of the Panchayat Samiti. During the interaction, the new government's vision was outlined, aiming to build a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and contribute to Prime Minister Modi's goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The focus is on grassroots development at the village and Panchayat levels", Mohan Charan Majhi told reporters.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday inaugurated a temporary campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Athmallik and laid a foundation stone for the permanent campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Haridanali village.

Addressing the media, Pradhan highlighted the region's educational heritage and described Athmallik as one of the state's prominent subdivisions with a strong agricultural base.

"Athmallik Subdivision is one of the leading subdivisions of our state. It is an agriculture-based subdivision in our Angul district. The people here have been dedicated to education for many years. In fact, there are many schools here that have even celebrated their centenaries," Pradhan said.

He said the demand for a Kendriya Vidyalaya had long existed among local residents, educationists, and intellectuals."In such an education-focused region, there was a great opportunity to establish a Kendriya Vidyalaya (Central School) by the Government of India. For a long time, the citizens here, including intellectuals and educationists, have advocated for this. When I came here during the election period, they brought this issue to my attention," he added.

Pradhan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the proposal. (ANI)

