Hathras (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) A dance performance, held at a school, and deemed offensive by some, has attracted an official enquiry.

On Sunday night, a dance performance was held at a primary school in Bari village under the Hasayan development block.

Some women were captured in a video dancing before a crowd on a stage bearing the school's name on a board above. The style of dance however was scoffed at by some.

The enquiry was ordered after the video surfaced on social media.

Hasayan Block Education Officer Lakshmikant said an inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

"The matter is being investigated. A report will be submitted to the higher authorities, and action will be taken based on the findings," he said.

The official said that if any education department staff is found involved, departmental action will be taken. Action will be taken against the organisers, he added.

"No permission was sought for holding any kind of event at the school premises," the BEO said.

