Lucknow, Jan 9 (PTI) Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday claimed that a senior BJP leader met him at his residence, whom he offered to contest on his party's ticket in the Assembly polls if the ruling outfit denies him the chance.

He also claimed that several BJP ministers are in touch with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking to a news channel, Rajbhar said BJP ministers meet Akhilesh late in the night and then the SP chief seeks his opinion.

Rajbhar's party has forged an alliance with the SP for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Rajbhar said a BJP leader met him over a cup of tea.

"I asked him from where is he contesting, following which he asked me the same question. I told him that the list is yet to be finalised. He then said that he is preparing to contest from the Sarojini Nagar Assembly constituency," Rajbhar said.

He added, "I told him that you prepare for the elections and if the party (BJP) does not give you a ticket, then you can fight the polls on our party ticket."

A SBSP leader said that the BJP leader in question is Dayashankar Singh, the BJP's UP vice-president.

Despite repeated efforts, Dayashankar Singh could not be contacted for comments.

At present, the Sarojini Nagar Assembly constituency is held by UP minister Swati Singh, the wife of Dayashankar Singh.

