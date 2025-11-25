New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Officer Trainees of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) (76th batch) called on the President, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Addressing the officers, the President said that the collection of revenue is critical for nation-building. This is the revenue that funds infrastructure, education, health, and social welfare. Therefore, they are active participants in India's nation-building process. She underlined that the tax collection should be a smooth process with minimum discomfort to the tax-payer, according to a release from the President's Secretariat.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Indian Space Startup Skyroot's Infinity Campus on November 27 via Video Conference.

The President said that as Revenue Service officers, the officers will perform multiple roles -- as administrators, investigators, facilitators of trade, and enforcers of law. They are the sentinels of India's economic frontiers, protecting the country against smuggling, financial fraud, and illicit trade, while simultaneously facilitating legitimate commerce and global trade partnerships, the release stated.

She said that their role demands a delicate balance between enforcement and facilitation, between upholding the law and enabling economic growth. She advised them to create systems that are transparent, accountable, and technology-driven. She said that integrity and fairness must remain the cornerstone of their professional conduct. The young officers are expected to be innovative, analytical, and technologically adept. (ANI)

Also Read | Belagavi Horror: Upset at Having 4th Daughter, Woman Strangles Newborn Over Disappointment of Not Bearing a Son.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)