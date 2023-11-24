New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): A group of officer trainees undergoing the 98th Special Foundation Course at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) in Gurugram called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said, "Our civil servants have played a huge role in the multi-faceted development of the country."

She added that they are also responsible for strengthening the unity and integration of the nation. The transformation that the country is undergoing today could not have been possible without the determination of our civil servants, she noted.

According to an official release by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said it is the duty of civil servants to achieve the goal of inclusive development of the country.

"The citizens of India are active participants in the growth journey of the country," the President was quoted as saying in the release.

She urged the officer trainees to promote Jan Bhagidari to achieve the objectives of the various programs.

President Murmu said the meaning of good governance changes according to the time and situation.

She added that with the advent of the latest technologies, terms such as electronic governance, smart governance, effective governance, and others emerged to emphasise the need to ensure fast and efficient service delivery to citizens.

"In the days of social media when people can post their grievances instantly, the need to use updated governance tools and advanced technology for service delivery to people has increased manifold," the President added.

It is the duty of civil servants to respond promptly to the grievances and problems of the common people. She stated that young officers must take such innovative measures, which are beneficial to the citizens and the country in the short and long term. (ANI)

