Mrityunjay Jha, Director (Coordination and Official Language) in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, with DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh and other officials. (Photo/@Deendayal_Port)

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], September 13 (ANI): Mrityunjay Jha, Director (Coordination and Official Language) in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, expressed "deep satisfaction" over the use of Hindi and compliance with official language norms at the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla.

Jha conducted an inspection of the implementation of the official language at DPA on Friday.

"Today, Mrityunjay Jha, Director (Coordination and Official Language), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, New Delhi, conducted an inspection of the implementation and compliance of the official language at the Deendayal Port Authority. During the inspection, the Director (Coordination and Official Language) expressed deep satisfaction with the Hindi-related work being carried out at DPA and encouraged everyone to undertake more work in Hindi," the port authority said in a post on X.

"Following the inspection, the Director (Coordination and Official Language) presented the inspection report to the DPA Chairman, Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME," it added.

Earlier on Friday, the DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, also inaugurated a Hindi workshop conducted by Mrityunjay Jha.

The Director of Coordination and Official Language in the Ministry discussed the implementation and compliance of the Official Language Policy during the workshop.

"Today, Sushil Kumar Singh (IRSME), Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority, inaugurated the Hindi workshop. Thereafter, Mrityunjay Jha, Director (Coordination and Official Language), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, New Delhi, conducted the workshop on implementation and compliance of the Official Language Policy. The subject was discussed in detail in the workshop, and the Hindi Nodal Officer, Heads of Departments, officers and employees of DPA were present on the occasion," Deendayal Port Authority wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Consul General of the Netherlands, Nabil Taouati, met the DPA chairman to discuss opportunities to deepen the greening and digitalisation of ports and shipping, reiterating India and the Netherlands' strategic partnership in maritime.

"Consul General Nabil Taouati visited Kandla in Gujarat, and discussed with Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority, opportunities to deepen and broaden greening & digitalisation of ports & shipping. NL & India are Strategic Partners in Maritime. #ZeroEmissionShipping," Consulate General of the Netherlands posted on X. (ANI)

