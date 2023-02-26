Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], February 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that officers should go to villages and set up chaupals for finding quick solutions to public problems. From time to time, officers should listen to public problems by setting up night chaupals and solving them on the spot.

Dhami said that special attention should be paid to the simplification of procedures so that the common people get the benefits of the various public welfare schemes being run by the government.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave instructions during the meeting of district officials at Collectorate Auditorium Tehri.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the two meetings of G-20 are to be organized in the Tehri district.

"During that time, full preparations should be made for what presentation we can give of our cultural heritage, promotion of local products, religious and tourism-related activities and special works of the district. This is a golden opportunity for us to bring Uttarakhand to the global stage. This is a good opportunity to promote your local products. Special attention should be paid to what we can do in the direction of local to global," he said.

The Chief Minister said that a target has been set to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand drug-free by 2025.

He instructed the officers that for this a massive public awareness campaign should be launched at the district level.

"Continuous awareness programs should be conducted to save the youth from drug addiction. A target was set to make the state free from tuberculosis by 2024," he said.

He instructed the officials of the Public Works Department that strict action will be taken against the officials responsible for the bad condition of the roads.

Dhami unveiled Aadi Shakti Dham Momento of district Tehri on this occasion. Under Mission Shatak, the Chief Minister honoured the meritorious students by giving them certificates.

Chief Minister inaugurated 61 Amrit Sarovars of the district, 392 Lakhpati Didi inaugurated personal asset creation work through MNREGA, inaugurated 100 Nutri Gardens, inaugurated 62 Anganwadi buildings, inaugurated Goat Valley Scheme under the district, poly distribution to 100 beneficiaries.

"Online distribution of houses, the inauguration of the Poultry Valley scheme under UKCDP under the district, and 25 broiler farms were inaugurated through a virtual medium," he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the plan to make one smart village in each of the 09 development blocks of the district.

District Magistrate Tehri Dr. Saurabh Gaharwar informed about the preparations for G-20.

He said that the land proposals received for the medical college in Tehri will be sent to the government.

"Continuous efforts are being made through various departments to increase the livelihood of the people. People's representatives and officers have been made by Nikshay Mitra to free the tuberculosis patients in the district from this disease," said Saurabh Gaharwar.

Chief Development Officer Manish Kumar gave detailed information about various development works being done in the district.

He said that 84 Amrit Sarovars have been made in the district. 61 more Amrit Sarovars are being made. More Amrit Sarovars have been built than the target the district had got. He said that many works are being done in the district to promote agriculture and horticulture. (ANI)

