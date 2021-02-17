Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) Various projects launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu in the gas and oil sectors on Wednesday will benefit the respective regions in the state and support the country's "Atmanirbar Bharat" mission, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said.

The Prime Minister, through the virtual mode from New Delhi, had dedicated to the nation the Ramanathapuram- Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline and the Rs 500 crore gasoline desulphurisation unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Manali, here.

He also laid the foundation stone of a Rs 31,500 crore Cauvery Basin Refinery at Nagapattinam district.

In his address at the event, Palaniswami said the RamanathapuramThoothukudi Pipeline Project was a new lifeline for the industrial development in the region.

"This will greatly benefit fertilizer and other industries. This much awaited project will open up new opportunities for many industries in the region. This project will promote natural gas adoption in automobiles and in making piped gas available to households," he said.

The Cauvery basin refinery at Nagapattinam will open up a new era of growth in this industrially backward region, he said, recalling the project was signed during the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet in 2019.

Besides providing land and supporting infrastructure, the state government has also offered a special incentive package for this project, he added.

The new projects "will have a multiplier effect on the economic prosperity of Tamil Nadu and India. The projects will support our mission of Atmanirbar Bharat, to make in India, for India and the world," Palaniswami added.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu had signed 101 MOUs in the last one year, involving an investment of Rs 88,727 crore and 1.7 lakh new jobs, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)