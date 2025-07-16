Jammu, Jul 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday launched Project 13-13, a National Hospital healthcare initiative aimed at capping women's surgical care at Rs 13,000.

The initiative, led by Dr Jasbir Kaur and her team, is meant for women from poor background.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Orders Probe Into Arvind Kejriwal's Jai Bhim Coaching Scheme; AAP Calls It 'Vendetta Politics'.

Speaking at the launch event, Abdullah said that while healthcare systems face complex challenges, efforts such as this contribute to easing the burden on ordinary citizens.

"This project stands for the welfare of all," he said.

Also Read | ‘Rahul Gandhi Visited Assam Solely to Criticise Me but Elevated My Political Stature’, Claims Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Doctors must prioritise patient care above all else," he added.

The CM also urged the private hospitals to do their part in ensuring that treatment is not out of reach of the common people.

"Affordability should not be an afterthought; it must be part of the design," Abdullah said.

He added, "Our public institutions remain pillars of healthcare delivery, and I hope more such initiatives, whether from public or private sectors, are taken up in the spirit of public service."

Dr Jasbir Kaur, who conceptualised the project, expressed gratitude for the support extended to the programme.

"This initiative is about ensuring dignity and access in women's healthcare. It's our way of giving back," she said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)