Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A priest of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple has demanded the deletion of scenes from the upcoming film 'Oh My God 2’ that were filmed at the shrine.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film for release earlier, with an ‘A certificate’.

Also Read | Telangana Floods: Bodies of Five Washed Away in Mulugu Found, Search On for Eight Others (See Pics and Video).

Speaking to ANI, Mahesh Sharma, a priest of the Mahakaleshwar temple, said, "The censor board has given 'A' certificate to the film ‘Oh My God 2’. This certification is reserved for films that have adult content. We demand that some scenes, which were filmed at the Mahakal temple, be removed as they might offend the religious sentiments of viewers."

"If our demand isn't met, we will launch protests across the country," Sharma added.

Also Read | Nandini Milk Price Hike: Karnataka Government Increase Nandini Milk Price by Rs 3 Per Litre ‘To Help Farmers’.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who leads the film's cast, had shot for the film at the Mahakal temple.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)