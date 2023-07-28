Hyderabad, July 28: Bodies of five people, who were washed away in floods in Telangana, were found on Friday while search was on for eight others. A total of eight persons were washed away in Jampanna vagu in Eturnagaram mandal in Mulugu district on Thursday. Four bodies were found near Medaram in Tadwai mandal. Body of a person washed away in Khammam district was also recovered on Friday. Search was also on for another person washed away in the Munneru river.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were searching for three youths of Warangal town who went missing on Thursday. They had gone fishing near Musical Garden but did not return. Their families alerted the authorities. Heavy rains and floods wreaked havoc in North Telangana on Thursday. Overflowing lakes, tanks and irrigation projects inundated more than 100 villages and several low-lying areas in Warangal, Hanumakonda and Khammam towns. Telangana Flash Floods: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Northern Districts of State, 10 People Washed Away (Watch Video).

Telangana Floods

#WATCH | In response to a request received from Telangana civil administration, two IAF helicopters carried out operation and rescued six people stranded atop a JCB in flood-stricken Nainpaka village: IAF pic.twitter.com/O58OyBmafg — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

Flood water gushing out of Gadenna vagu project in Nirmal district # Telangana #TelanganaRains @XpressHyderabad @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/DPKPoEdH8e — TNIE Raju reddy (@rajareddy_TNIE) July 27, 2023

Police rescued 50 people trapped in floods in Warangal city and moved them to safer places. The Warangal police responded promptly, rescuing 20 families who were stuck in their houses after the flood engulfed the Bhagat Singh Colony and Kakatiya University College areas..… pic.twitter.com/1bee8TwvfM — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) July 27, 2023

Flash floods cut off road links to dozens of villages. NDRF with help of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police rescued 1,900 people from Moranchapalli village in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. NDRF also rescued seven people stranded in Munneru river in Khammam district. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said 10,696 people from 108 villages were shifted to safer places. Telangana Flood Videos: Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Floods, State on High Alert.

She said 600 people from Moranchapalli village of Bhupalpally district and 19 workers stranded in a sand quarry near Gopalpur of Manthani in Peddapalli district were rescued and shifted to safer locations. Meanwhile, over 200 colonies in Warangal and Hanumakonda towns remained inundated.

