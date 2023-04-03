By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): In the wake of rising COVID cases in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that Omicron's sub-variant which is circulating in the country has not led to the increase in hospitalisations and there is no need to worry.

The Minister said that there is a need to remain vigilant.

"We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn't increased hospitalisations," Mandaviya said.

The COVID cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3.

India's daily positivity rate today was 6.12 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 2.45 per cent.

A total of 1,800 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in the country to 4,41,75,135.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 20,219.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country.

"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," revised guidelines said.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines discussed and prepared in January said.

Additionally, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, the guidelines recommend, "Consider Remdesivir for up to 5 days (200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV OD for the next 4 days)". (ANI)

