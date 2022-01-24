Agra (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Acting swiftly on a complaint of dowry death, the Agra police on Sunday retrieved the body of a 24-year-old woman from a funeral pyre and sent it for postmortem.

According to the police, they swung into action soon after the brother of the deceased, identified as Sonia, made a complaint on the police helpline 112.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party Complains to Poll Panel About Violation of Code of Conduct, COVID-19 Norms by BJP Leaders in UP.

Sonia was married to Harendra (26), a resident of Dulara village under the limits of Fatehpur Sikri police station in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, in 2018.

Her brother alleged in the complaint that her husband and in-laws were not happy with the dowry they received and beat her up. She was once forced to leave the house as well, according to the complaint filed by her brother.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Says '1,000 Youth Will Be Imparted Training in Adventure Sports Every Year'.

Following the complaint, the police reached the spot quickly, took custody of the body from the funeral pyre before it was lit and sent it for postmortem, Senior Sub Inspector at Fatehpur Sikri police station Vipin Kumar told PTI.

A case has been registered against the woman's husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and other family members under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Further investigation is underway in the case and a search is on for the accused, the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)