New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Panchayats across the country are gearing up to make the upcoming International Day of Yoga (IDY) a historic one with mass mobilisation. This is in response to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter where he appealed Gram Pradhans to encourage and inspire citizens in their Panchayat area to participate in International Day of Yoga.

According to a release from the Ministry of Ayush, the Prime Minister, through the letter, had urged Gram Pradhans to lead from the front in making yoga a part of community life. Responding with enthusiasm, panchayats are organising special yoga sessions, community outreach activities, and Common Yoga Protocol demonstrations at schools, anganwadis, panchayat bhavans, and public spaces, transforming IDY 2025 into a true jan-andolan (people's movement) at the village level.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming edition of IDY, the Prime Minister noted that it is not just a global observance but also marks the completion of a meaningful decade-long journey of yoga's resurgence on the global stage. "It is a matter of pride that yoga has positively transformed lives not only in India but across the world," mentioned the PM in the letter.

This year's theme--"Yoga for One Earth, One Health"--emphasises not just personal well-being, but the spirit of unity among humanity, environmental harmony, and global welfare. The Prime Minister described yoga as an "inseparable part of our cultural heritage" that balances body and mind and guides individuals toward a holistic and peaceful life, the release stated.

He emphasised that yoga plays an empowering role in nation's collective vision of a developed India, by fostering physically and mentally strong citizens.

In his letter, the Prime Minister called upon Gram Pradhans to mobilise maximum participation from villagers by organising yoga sessions at community spaces like panchayat bhavans, anganwadis, schools, and primary health centres. He urged them to ensure inclusive participation from all sections--children, youth, women, and the elderly--so that every citizen may experience the benefits of yoga, the release added.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the initiative will reach every household and inspire individuals to make yoga a part of their daily lives.

Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (IC) for Ayush and Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, appreciated the efforts of Gram Panchayats across the country and said: "The overwhelming response from Gram Panchayats is a testament to the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His heartfelt call has transformed the International Day of Yoga into a true jan-andolan, with villages across India embracing yoga as a way of life. These grassroots efforts reflect the deep cultural connection and growing public commitment to holistic health through yoga."

According to the release, Sarpanch of Pariyari village in Kerakat, Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), Om Prakash Yadav shared how the Prime Minister's letter served as a heartfelt and inspiring message for the community. "The letter felt like a personal message from the Prime Minister, and it truly motivated our entire village to embrace yoga," he said. Following the call, the village began organising weekly yoga sessions at the Panchayat Bhavan and introduced yoga competitions for school children to enhance their confidence and discipline. A special 'Yoga Yatra' was also carried out, with enthusiastic participation from all sections of the village, creating widespread awareness and a strong sense of unity through yoga.

Sunil Kumar W, Gram Pradhan of Bandakpur village in Damoh (Madhya Pradesh), extended heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inspiring message on the International Day of Yoga. "The Prime Minister's historic initiative has truly transformed yoga into a mass movement, reaching every village across the nation," he stated. Sharing his village's preparations, he added, "We are ensuring maximum community participation in our panchayat area, and will be organising a special yoga session under the Common Yoga Protocol on the occasion of IDY 2025. Our villagers are eagerly looking forward to participating in this collective practice." He also mentioned that a widespread awareness campaign is underway at the panchayat level to ensure that every household is informed and inspired to join the celebration.

According to the release, Pawani Mishra, Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Khera Kursi in Kanpur Dehat (Uttar Pradesh), expressed pride and inspiration upon receiving the Prime Minister's letter. "It is a matter of great honour for us," she shared. "The letter has motivated us not only to practise yoga but to adopt it as a way of life." In preparation for IDY 2025, the panchayat has launched special yoga programmes tailored to all age groups. Despite being a hilly area, local youth have come together to develop an open-air yoga site, where regular morning sessions are now held. Women's groups have also initiated awareness drives under the theme 'Health is Wealth', hosting discussions on yoga and nutrition. Additionally, village-level painting and essay competitions on the theme 'Prosperity through Yoga' saw enthusiastic participation from children. "We are confident," she added, "that through this collective effort, IDY 2025 will become a historic and truly people-led celebration at the grassroots level." (ANI)

