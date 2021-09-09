Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): To commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharatendu Harishchandra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday unveiled a statue of the modern Indian poet, writer and playwright at the Bhartendu Natya Academy premises in Lucknow.

Harishchandra's is considered to be the father of Hindu literature and theatre.

The program was organised under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence and 'Chauri Chaura Mahotsav' which is going to complete 100 years in 2022.

"I pay my tribute to Bharatendu Ji as centenary years ago, he realized the importance of nationalism and had created its impact in the Hindi language through his works and plays," said Adityanath.

The chief minister further congratulated the Bharatendu Natya Academy for organising the event and said that it is a humble tribute to that great man from the government of Uttar Pradesh.

"To carry forward the legacy of freedom fighters of India, every department should identify such leaders and organise programs to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," added Adityanath.

Dignitaries including Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Cabinet Minister Brijesh Pathak, Minister Neelkanth Tiwari and others were among those present during the unveiling of the statue.

A painting exhibition was also organized by Lalit Kala Akademi, which showcased paintings capturing the memoirs related to the life of Harishchandra, his personality and creativity.

Bharatendu Harishchandra, born on September 9, 1850, is considered the father of modern Hindi literature and Hindi theatre and is also known as one of the supreme Hindi writers, novelists and playwrights of modern India. (ANI)

