Pithoragarh, Aug 10 (PTI) A woman undertrial from Nepal who had escaped from a judicial lock up here on Sunday was arrested on Thursday along with her accomplice.

Anuska alias Akriti Budathoki (25) was nabbed by the police near Thal market in Simar village early on Thursday morning, Pithoragarh SP Lokendra Singh said at a press conference here.

"The woman had escaped the lock up with the help of an accomplice who has also been arrested," he said. She had escaped from the judicial lock up through a window after climbing a wall.

She had been arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on April 7, 2021 in Dharchula after being found in possession of 1,440 grams of charas, the SP said. She was later handed over to the police and was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

