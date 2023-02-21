Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise of 15 former members, including current assembly members Rahul Prakash Kol and Keshari Nath Tripathi on the second day of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature's Budget Session on Tuesday.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that Rahul Prakash Kol, a member of the current assembly, died on February 2, 2023, at 40. Kol was a young politician, involved in politics since he was a student. In 2017 and 2022, he was elected as a member of the House.

"He was a very courteous, tactful, and dedicated people's leader who also worked tirelessly for the advancement of his assembly constituency, notably for the underprivileged, forest-dwelling communities", the CM said.

Describing Kol's death as an irreparable loss to society, CM Yogi said, "He was emerging as a popular public leader in his area because of his spirit to serve people. With the demise of Rahul Kol, the state has lost a young leader and skilled politician".

The CM also condoled the death of former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and former Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi who died on January 8, 2023, at the age of 88.

"Keshari Nath Tripathi started his early life as an advocate. He was elected a Janata Party MLA for the first time in 1977 from the Jhunsi Assembly constituency in Prayagraj district and from BJP in 1989, 1991, 1993, 1996 and 2002," said CM.

"When Ram Naresh Yadav became the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Tripathi was made a Cabinet minister. In 1991, 1997, and 2002, he became Speaker of the Legislative Assembly three times, all unopposed. Tripathi was the Governor of West Bengal from July 2014 to July 2019. Apart from this, an additional charge of the Governor of Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram was also given to him", he added.

"He was a senior advocate in the Allahabad High Court and President of the Bar Association. He composed many poetry collections. He was given many honours including the Hindi Garima Samman, the Acharya Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi Samman, and Vagishwari. He was the working president of UP Hindi Sansthan. "Keshari Nath Tripathi was honoured with many titles, like Chanakya, Bharat Gaurav, UP Ratna, and Vikas Purush, among others, for his excellent service. His demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics, including UP", CM Yogi pointed out.

Meanwhile, CM also paid tribute to fourteen other former members including Ramcharan Tripathi from Kaushambi, Amarnath Yadav from Varanasi, Jagannath Singh Parmar from Banda, Triloki Ram from Aligarh, Mathura Prasad Tiwari from Ayodhya, Brajpal Singh from Sambhal, Vijay Bahadur Pal from Kannauj, Satyaprakash from Sambhal, Vikramajit Maurya from Prayagraj, Sunderlal Dixit from Barabanki, Jasbir Singh from Kasganj, Sanjeev Raja from Aligarh, Banwari Lal Dohre from Kannauj, and Ramswaroop Singh from Kanpur Dehat. (ANI)

