Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he does not make promises behind closed doors, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it too does things openly and does not resort to stealth.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' asked whether BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's early morning swearing-in as chief minister after the 2019 state polls was an example of openness that Shah spoke about.

On Sunday, Shah said he had not promised (as later claimed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party) that the BJP will share the chief minister's post if the Sena-BJP alliance won the 2019 polls. The two parties parted ways over this issue.

During the event at Kankavali in Konkan region, Shah also said "whatever I do, I do it openly".

"The Shiv Sena too does what it does openly. It would not have formed a government with the Congress and NCP had that not been the case," the Saamana said.

BJP leaders were making such statements due to the "frustration" over the failure to retain power in Maharashtra, it added.

It further asked how Fadnavis taking oath as CM at dawn with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy at Raj Bhavan in 2019 could be described as `doing things openly'.

In an unexpected development, Fadnavis had taken oath as CM after alliance talks with the Sena broke down. But he had to resign as Pawar could not muster enough MLAs from the NCP.

The Sena mouthpiece also said the country was facing serious problems including farmers' protest on Delhi borders, and the Union home minister should pay attention to these issues.

Displaced Kashmiri Pandits have not yet returned to Kashmir despite the abrogation of Article 370, the editorial said.

On Shah's statement that the Shiv Sena would have ceased to exist had the BJP taken on it, the editorial retorted that it was the Sena which finished off those who tried to finish it.

The BJP would not have seen its present-day success if the Sena had taken on it, it said.

Thanks to the BJP `not keeping its word' about sharing the CM's post, the Sena is now seeing "achche din" (good days), it said in another dig at the former ally.

"And for that, the people of Maharashtra will forever be indebted to Amit Shah," it quipped.

Efforts were made and are being made to destabilize the Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra but those efforts will fail, it said.

The editorial also took swipes at governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari without naming him. The state government in November recommended 12 names for appointment to the Legislative Council from the governor's quota but the decision on them was pending, it said.

Those who think that not taking a decision will rattle the government are living under illusion, it said.

