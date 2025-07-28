Ambala, Jul 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made several announcements for women, including the launch of Lado Sakhi Yojana, on the occasion of Teej festival on Monday.

He also inaugurated 131 Mahila Sanskriti Kendras across the state, 'Badhte Kadam: Digital Bal Programme' in anganwadis and announced measures to encourage women entrepreneurs.

Addressing the state-level Teej celebration held in Ambala City, Saini referred to the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign launched over 10 years ago, and said it has yielded encouraging results.

While the sex ratio in 2014 was 871, it has improved to 906 now, he said, adding that the state government is taking forward the campaign strongly.

To give more fillip to this campaign, Saini announced the Lado Sakhi Yojana. Under this, a 'Lado Sakhi' will be associated with pregnant women to provide personalised support and monitoring.

These Lado Sakhis will be anganwadi workers, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), and auxiliary nurse midwives. For every girl child born, the designated Lado Sakhi will receive an incentive of Rs 1,000, he said.

Haryana ministers Anil Vij, Shruti Choudhry and state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli were also present at the event, which saw a large gathering of women.

On the occasion, the chief minister virtually inaugurated 131 Mahila Sanskriti Kendras across Haryana. These centres will serve as platforms for women to engage in cultural activities such as singing, dancing and devotional performances.

He also launched the 'Badhte Kadam: Digital Bal Programme' in anganwadis, which will help anganwadi workers provide better care and early education to young children.

Highlighting that the government's initiatives have already helped women-led start-ups to account for 50 per cent of such businesses in Haryana, Saini announced more such steps to encourage women entrepreneurs.

Under the state start-up policy, half of all beneficiaries will be women-led ventures. To encourage entrepreneurial skills from a young age, 10,000 Do-It-Yourself kits will be distributed to girl students.

A separate scheme will be formulated to support women-led start-ups engaged in handmade and traditional items such as ethnic fabrics, eco-friendly rural crafts, Ayurveda-based health and wellness products and indigenous food products, with financial aid ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

He further informed that in partnership with NITI Aayog, Haryana will establish a State Chapter of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform, giving women entrepreneurs access to over 700 mentors, sector-specific training, funding opportunities, market access and incubation support.

The chief minister announced that under new industrial and sectoral policies, businesses employing Haryana's women will receive additional subsidies, and public procurement norms will be relaxed to boost the participation of women entrepreneurs.

Additionally, one ration depot in every development block will be allotted to women from self-help groups, providing them with livelihood opportunities while also increasing their participation in local governance.

Saini also handed over cheques worth Rs 14.26 crore to self-help groups as part of revolving and community investment funds, and keys to newly established 'Rural Harts' in six districts were given to self-help groups.

Women artisans excelling in handicrafts were given State Handicraft Award and the Outstanding Woman Artisan Award entailing Rs 3 lakh each, along with 12 consolation prizes of Rs 51,000 each.

Cash awards were also presented to high-performing self-help groups at the district level -- Rs 1 lakh for first position, Rs 50,000 for second, and Rs 25,000 for third.

Saini said the Teej festival reflects India's cultural roots, traditions and family values; it symbolises respect for women, love within families, and harmony with nature.

He emphasised the importance of nurturing relationships, preserving culture, and protecting the environment for a happy life, and added that the state government is committed to celebrating traditional festivals with greater enthusiasm so that the younger generation remains connected to its heritage.

Addressing the women, the chief minister also mentioned that Aapki Beti-Hamari Beti Yojana, which provides Rs 21,000 to eligible families on birth of daughters, has benefitted over 5.36 lakh girls so far.

He said there are over 66,000 self-help groups currently active in the state. About 33 per cent of ration depots are now run by women, and under the Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana, 18 lakh families receive LPG cylinders at Rs 500 per month. The government aims to make 5 lakh women Lakhpati Didis, with over 2 lakh already achieving this milestone.

Haryana Transport, Energy and Labour Minister Anil Vij, who is also the MLA from Ambala Cantonment, said that several of the projects inaugurated by the chief minister pertained to the departments he held and promised to put all his might to ensure that they are completed on time.

Pointing to former Ambala city MLA Aseem Goel who was also present at the event, Vij said, "Aseem raised many demands pertaining to Ambala city. There are our demands also. But I will not keep them here. I will only say this much, the officials will be told to complete the projects on time." Vij also praised former chief minister Bansi Lal and said that he was instrumental in bringing a number of development projects to Ambala, including the Saha Industrial Growth Centre.

Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry said that Teej reminds one to reaffirm commitment to women's empowerment.

