New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) A man who was convicted in an acid attack case several years ago has been booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly threatening to throw acid on the same woman again, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman, a distant relative of the accused, filed a complaint at the Sultanpuri police station on Tuesday in the presence of some NGO workers.

She said, in her complaint, that the man again threatened to throw acid on her and her family members in December last year.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the man on the charges of sexual exploitation and blackmail, a police officer said.

The man was sentenced to seven-year imprisonment in Uttar Pradesh in an acid attack case filed by her and was released from jail in 2011.

