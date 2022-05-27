New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): One person was killed and two others were injured after the lanter of an under-construction building collapsed in Firni Road of Delhi's Mundka area on Friday evening.

As per the Sub Divisional Magistrate (Punjabi Bagh) Gurpreet Singh, the construction was an illegal one.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Centre Likely To Hike Dearness Allowance to 38% for Government Employees.

"It doesn't have any construction permission from Municipal Corporation Delhi. It was an illegal construction. One person died and two injured have been shifted to hospital," Singh informed.

The deceased has been identified as Manas, a 24-year-old labourer working at the site.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Keen on Signing Christopher Nkuku From RB Leipzig.

As per the police, the building was an ancestral property of one Kapil Singh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)