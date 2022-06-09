Mumbai (Maharashtra) [Inda], June 9 (ANI): A man died and 19 people were injured after a multi-storey building collapsed at Shastri Nagar in Maharashtra's Bandra West on Wednesday, informed the police.

Following the incident, the civic body along with police and fire brigade reached the spot to begin the rescue operations and shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Shahnawaz Alam, a 40-year-old man.

"The building collapsed around 12.15 am today. One person has died and 19 are hospitalised and are now safe. All of them are labourers from Bihar. A rescue operation is underway. The fire brigade and officers are present at the spot," Manjunath Singe, DCP Mumbai Police told media persons.

The hospital authorities also informed that 17 injured persons have been discharged from the hospital and one is still admitted.

"Total 19 injured reported, out of which Shahanawaz, a 40-year-old man, declared brought dead, 17 injured taken DAMA discharged. One who is still admitted has a stable condition," the hospital officials said. (ANI)

