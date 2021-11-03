Mangaluru, Nov 3 (PTI): One person died and another suffered serious injuries when a concrete slab of the house that was under construction collapsed at Padukere in Brahmavar taluk of Udupi district on Wednesday, police sources said.

The deceased was identified as Manjunath (38) of Saligrama. The injured person Chethan (28) has been hospitalised, the sources said.

The mishap occurred when the supporting pillars kept for the slab were being removed this morning. One of the slabs fell on Manjunath, they said.

A case has been registered, they added.

