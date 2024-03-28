India News | One Family Holding Power of BJP in Karnataka: BJP's Eshwarappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa, whose son was earlier denied a ticket for the Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha seat, said in an indirect reference to the Yediyurappa family, that people are not used to the idea that the reins of the party in Karnataka are held by one family.

"People are not digesting the fact that one family is holding the power of BJP in Karnataka. There is pain in party workers," Eshwarappa said speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Eshwarappa said that workers support the BJP because they listen to the voice of Hindutva fighters.

"Party workers are saying you are listening to the voices of Hindutva fighters and that is why they are abiding by your ideology and thoughts. You are the voice of all. That is why we will support you wholeheartedly," Eshwarappa said.

The senior BJP leader expressed confidence that he will win his poll battle from Shivamogga and contribute towards reelecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third term.

"I'll win this election in Shivamogga 100 per cent to make sure Narendra Modi will become PM once again with the support of the people of Shivamogga. I'm getting hundreds of calls not to take back my decision. Their love and support show how much the sitting MP is hated...all of them said that they would support me and make me MP. I'm sure, I'll win and play a part in making Narendra Modi Prime Minister again.," Eshwarappa said.

Earlier, Eshwarappa warned that he will contest independently and win the elections even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes and attempts to change his mind.

On March 13, the BJP released the second list of 72 Lok Sabha candidates, including three former chief ministers and four Union Ministers.

In Karnataka, the party fielded Union Minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad, Tejaswi Surya from Bangalore South constituency, Bommai from Haveri and PC Mohan from Bangalore Central.

The BJP also named BS Yediyurappa's son BY Raghvendra from Shimoga and V Sommana from Tumkuru.

After this annoucement, Eshwarappa turned on his own party deciding to mount an indpendent contest.

"BS Yediyurappa had promised that he would give the ticket to KE Kantesh from Haveri. So I sent my son Kantesh there to campaign...But today my son KE Kantesh didn't get the ticket, and BS Yediyurappa's son got the ticket again" he had said on March 13.

The BJP had released its first list of 195 candidates earlier this month, featuring PM Modi from Varanasi, Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar and Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar. (ANI)

