Gurugram, Jul 4 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly raping a woman from Delhi on the pretext of marrying her, police said.

The two had first come in contact with each other on a dating app in 2021.

According to police, the accused was identified as Paras Munjal (31), resident of Sector 51 here. He was arrested on Monday, a day after the woman, a resident of Delhi and working with a private company, filed a complaint against him.

Munjal was was produced in a city court on Monday and sent to judicial custody.

"It was in 2021 when I got in touch with Munjal through a dating app. We became good friends and started to meet each other. He promised to marry me and raped me repeatedly for many months. It was again on July 2 when he took me to a birthday party and on returning, forced me for physical relationship and when I refused, he thrashed me after which I approached police," the woman said in her complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Munjal at Sector 50 police station on Sunday and he was nabbed the next day.

"The accused confessed to the crime. We produced him before a city court today which sent him into judicial custody," said inspector Rajesh Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 50 police station.

