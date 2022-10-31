Shillong, Oct 31 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said one person was arrested in connection with the assault and vandalism during a rally here.

The chief minister also said stern action would be taken against those involved in the violence at the rally taken out against unemployment on Friday.

"One person has been arrested and three FIRs have been lodged in connection with the violence. A large number of people have been identified and necessary action is going to be taken against them," Sangma told journalists here.

At least three persons were injured and some vehicles damaged as clashes broke out at the rally organised by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP).

The chief minister also said that the injured were given necessary treatment.

The group had organised the rally demanding that the state government fill up vacant posts in various departments and offer other employment opportunities to youth.

Pointing out that he had reviewed the law and order situation, he said two-three vehicles were “slightly” damaged in the incident.

“We have reviewed the entire situation and directed the police to take action. Necessary arrangements and standard operating procedures (SOPs) that need to be made in future were also discussed at a meeting,” he added.

The chief minister said when permission is given to hold a rally, the organisers are expected to follow certain norms.

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills district administration has issued a show-cause notice to FKJGP for allegedly failing to abide by the conditions for holding the rally.

