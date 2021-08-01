Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): A man has been arrested with 1 kilogram of drugs in Jari village in Kullu by a team of Special Investigation Branch, the police said on Sunday.

"On July 31, the team was in the Zari area at night for patrolling. On receiving prior information about the presence of drugs in a grocery shop, which is owned by Prakash (68), the officials raided the shop. During the investigation, a bag with drugs weighing 1 kg was recovered from his shop counter," the police said.

The accused has been arrested and is on remand. Further investigation into the case is underway.(ANI)

