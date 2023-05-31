Jorhat, May 31: A one-horned rhino created panic among locals after it entered a village near Mariani in Assam's Jorhat District on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the local villagers of Nakachari Dohutia village spotted the rhino straying in a paddy field on Wednesday morning, after which forest officials were informed.

Animesh Kalita, Forest Range Officer of Mariani, told ANI that the rhino has taken shelter at a canal. "Today morning, some villagers spotted the rhino and informed us. We have informed higher authorities and a team from Assam State Zoo will come to rescue the big animal," he said.

"We first spotted the rhino inside Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in January this year. We have also spotted the footprint of the rhino in the village area multiple times," he pointed out. Forest officials said that they were keeping a check on the animal.

