New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): A man was injured in a firing incident that occurred near Reliance Trendz, Janakpuri, on Wednesday morning. One person has been arrested in the case and the search for another accused who had fled from the spot is on.

The victim has been identified as Jatin Jain.

"Today at about 11.50 am, a firing incident took place near Reliance Trendz, Professor Joginder Singh Marg, Janakpuri, Delhi," Delhi DCP West Vichitra Veer said.

The victim, Jatin Jain (22) from Sonipat, Haryana, stated that he had come to Janakpuri to meet his friend and when he parked his car in the parking lot of Distt Centre, a heated argument took place with two people who were in another vehicle.

"When he crossed the road, both the alleged persons chased him and again, a heated argument took place. At that time, one of those boys took out a firearm and fired on Jatin Jain. The bullet hit him on the left hip. The police staff was in the vicinity, which reached there on hearing the sound of firing and overpowered the accused person," Delhi DCP West said.

He further said that a pistol had been recovered from the possession of the arrested person from Delhi, named Vishal. He has been found involved in eight cases under the Arms Act, theft, robbery, etc.

A search for the pillion rider is in progress, who absconded from the spot. The injured person was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

An FIR of Attempt to Murder is being registered. (ANI)

