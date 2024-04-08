Mumbai, April 8: Mumbai's Antop Hill witnessed firing over a money dispute in which a 34-year-old man was injured. Police have arrested two persons while the third accused is absconding. After the incident of firing, the main culprit is absconding. However, the police's crime branch is searching for him. According to the police, the accused and the victim were fighting over some money dispute. Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Killed, Two Injured While Filming Dhaba Fire Explosion As Cylinder Falls on Them in Kanpur, Probe On

A police officer informed that around 5:00 am on April 6, the accused along with his friends came in a taxi and reached Kadam's residence and knocked on the door. When he opened the door, the accused shot him. Currently, Kadam is admitted in Sion Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The Antop Hill police have registered a case under IPC Section 307 and Arms Act against the accused.

