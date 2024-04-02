One child has tragically died, and two others are seriously injured after a 12-year-old opened fire inside a classroom at a school in Vantaa, near Helsinki. The attacker, also 12, is in police custody following the incident that occurred around 10 am local time on Tuesday, April 2. Police specified that all involved, including the suspect and the injured, were 12 years old. The city's crisis group was activated, with a large police presence at the scene. The suspect was arrested calmly in an area of Helsinki around 11:30 am. World's Happiest Country Title Goes to Finland for Consecutive 7th Time, Check Where India Stands on List.

