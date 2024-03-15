New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Three days after the formation of the new government in Haryana under the leadership of Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, five HPS officers and one IPS have been reshuffled in the state.

Official orders from the Haryana government Home Department have been issued in this regard and come ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to the official notification issued, Noorpur Bishnoi has been posted as SP at the headquarters. Daljeet Singh, who was posted as DSP in Gurugram-Manesar, has been made the DSP of Bhiwani Siwani. Jai Bhagwan, who was the DSP of Siwani and Bhiwani, has been appointed DSP of Dabali. Deepak Kumar, who was the DSP of Bhiwani, has been appointed DSP in CID. Hitest Yadav, who was posted as ADC (Tour), has been appointed as SP in CID.

Notably, the new Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, won the floor test during a special session of the state assembly on Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra had on Tuesday met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to formally stake claim to form the government in the state, replacing his predecessor and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar.

Saini took the oath on Wednesday as the Haryana CM at a swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh.

Four BJP leaders, Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Jai Parkash Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, and Banwari Lal, took oaths as ministers in the Haryana cabinet. Also, one independent MLA, Ranjit Singh, was administered an oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

Manohar Lal Khattar was also present. The newly elected CM said that the BJP-led government in the state has the support of a total of 48 MLAs, adding that the Speaker has been urged to conduct the floor test on Wednesday. (ANI)

