Ballia/Muzaffaranagar (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) A man died while two others were injured after being struck by lightning under the Sahatwar police station area in Ballia district on Sunday, police said.

Santosh Soni, a goldsmith, was sitting near a tree with two others when lightning struck them suddenly, they said.

While Soni died on the spot, Deena Rajbhar and Lallan Chauhan sustained burn injuries, Sahatwar SHO Mool Chandra Chaurasia said, adding that police have sent the body for autopsy.

In Muzaffarnagar district, a three-year-old boy was swept away in a drain amid heavy rain outside his home at Shernagar village on Sunday.

District Fire Officer R K Singh said a rescue operation has been launched to locate the child.

Village head Mohammad Ikram said that Lavish (3), son of Rahul, slipped into the drain during heavy rain and was swept away by the strong current.

