Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 6(ANI): One worker was killed and five others sustained injuries in an explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetrilaiyurani village under Sivakasi taluk of Virudhunagar district on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. The deceased has been identified as Balagurusamy (50). The injured were immediately taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin directed officials to ensure advanced medical treatment is provided to the injured without delay.

CM Stalin also announced financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to those seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each for those who sustained minor injuries. (ANI)

