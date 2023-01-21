Sultanpur (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured when their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding truck in the district's Motigarpur area, police said on Saturday.

Belwari village residents Vikas Singh (28) and Ashutosh alias Lucky Singh (27)were returning home from the market on Friday evening when a speeding truck allegedly rammed into their motorcycle at Motigarpur intersection, Motigarpur police station SHO Rajkumar Verma said.

Local residents admitted the injured duo to Motigarpur Community Health Centre from where they were referred to the district hospital. Vikas Singh succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The victim's body has been sent for post mortem and efforts are on to trace the truck, Verma said.

