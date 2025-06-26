Itanagar, Jun 26 (PTI) One person was killed and another went missing as landslides triggered by heavy rains hit Bichom district of Arunachal Pradesh, according to an official report.

One person died in Sachung village on Tuesday following a landslide, while another was swept away by the Pachuk river. One more individual sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), said here on Thursday.

With this, the toll from monsoon-related disasters in the northeastern state has risen to 14.

The SEOC report said of the 14 deaths, seven occurred in East Kameng, two in Lower Subansiri, and one each in Longding, Lohit, Anjaw, Kra Daadi, and Bichom districts.

While eleven people died due to landslides, one in a flood-related incident, another from a wall collapse, and one person was killed in May when a tree fell on him during inclement weather in Longding.

