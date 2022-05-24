New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Municipal Corporation of Delhi has released due one month salary and pension of all employees, officials said on Tuesday.

Soon the remainder of outstanding salary and pension of employees would also be released, they claimed.

The reunified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) formally came into existence on Sunday, with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

"Municipal Corporation of Delhi has released one month's salary of its employees. Additionally, the civic agency has also released one month's pension to its pensioners. The corporation has made a fund of Rs 432.84 crore available for this purpose. After release of salary and pension, both employees and pensioners felt relieved and happy," the MCD said in a statement.

Despite financial constraints, the corporation, through its effective management, aims to release the outstanding salary of its employees as well as pension to its pensioners, it said.

"MCD is always committed to the interests of its employees and is making all possible efforts for their welfare," the civic body said.

The erstwhile three civic bodies -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC -- have been merged into one MCD through the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022.

