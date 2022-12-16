New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) One more person was arrested from Tamil Nadu on Friday in connection with a case related to a conspiracy hatched by the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI), a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Umar Sheriff R alias "Umar Juice", a resident of Nelpettai in Madurai, was the 10th accused arrested in the case which was registered on September 19 at the NIA Police Station here, the official said.

"He was arrested for conspiring and indulging in unlawful activities such as creating enmity among different groups on grounds of religion and carrying out activities prejudicial to communal harmony with the intention to disrupt public peace and tranquillity and cause disaffection against India," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the investigations have revealed that Sheriff R, 43, had organised several physical training courses and demonstrations with deadly weapons to the cadres of PFI in Madurai.

"The cadres so trained were to be used to attack targets chosen by leaders of PFI at the district and state level (in Tamil Nadu)," the spokesperson said.

Based on Sheriff's disclosures, the official said swords, spears, curled blades, metal chains, shields, nunchakus and knives were recovered from his house.

Earlier, the NIA conducted searches in the premises of the arrested accused persons in different locations across Tamil Nadu and seized many incriminating documents, articles and digital devices, the spokesperson said.

