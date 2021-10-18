Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 18 (ANI): One more dead body was recovered from a landslide-affected area in Kokkayar of Idukki district, said the district administration.

With this, the bodies of all the missing persons have been recovered from Kokkayar.

So far, 24 deaths (Kottayam 14 and Idukki 10) have been recorded in Kokkayar. Search operations at Kokkayar are completed.

A red alert has been issued for the Kakki dams in Pathanamthitta district, Sholayar, and Peringalkuthu in Thrissur district, Kundala, Kallarkutty, Mattupetty, Lower Periyar and Moozhiyar in Idukki district.

An orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Mattupetty, Ponmudi, and Pampa. Blue alert has been declared in Edamalayar dam in Ernakulam district.

The water level of the Peechi and Chimney dams of the Irrigation Department is on red alert. Kallada, Chulliyar, Meenkara, Malampuzha and Mangalam are on orange alert and Vazhani and Pothundi are on blue alert. (ANI)

