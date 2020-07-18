Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) Chandigarh reported another death due to COVID-19 on Saturday as 31 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the total in the union territory to 691.

A 55-year-old woman, resident of Ram Darbar, tested positive after her death, a government medical bulletin said.

She had developed severe abdominal pain and was brought dead to a hospital here on July 16. The fatality pushed the death toll in the city to 12.

There are 194 active cases in the city, the bulletin said.

Six members of a family, staying in sector 29, and four residents of sector 32 contracted the infection. Another three family members including a one-year-old girl, residents of sector 27, also got infected.

New cases were reported in several parts of the city including Dhanas, Daria, sector 41, sector 35, sector 33, etc.

Five coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 485 people have been cured of the virus so far, according to the bulletin.

A total of 10,773 samples have been taken for testing so far; of them, 10,024 tested negative while reports in 56 cases are awaited.

