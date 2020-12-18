Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 98 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday after another fatality, while the infection count climbed to 7,642 with 40 more people testing positive for the virus, officials said.

The 66-year-old coronavirus positive man, who was admitted to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College on December 6 and shifted to a hospital in Ghaziabad a day later, died on Friday, they said.

The fresh cases brought the number of active COVID-19 cases to 440 in the district, the officials said.

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, results of 815 samples were received on Friday. The DM said 40 more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the number of recoveries to 7,110 in the district.

