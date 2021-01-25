Gangtok, Jan 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Sikkim climbed to 133 with one more fatality, an official said on Sunday.

State IEC member Sonam Bhutia said a 76-year-old female died due to the contagion late on Saturday.

She also had comorbid conditions, the official said.

Sikkim reported three positive cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 6,071.

The state now has 127 active cases, while 5,716 patients have recovered from the disease, he said. Ninety-five people have migrated.

Altogether, 73,565 samples have been tested for coronavirus, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)