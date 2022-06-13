Erode (TN), Jun 13 (PTI) One more private infertility cure hospital has been found to be involved in the ovum donation case, said police on Monday. The hospital is in Tiruchirappalli.

So far, the health facilities in Erode, Salem, Hosur, Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) and in Thiruvananthapuran (Kerala) were linked to the case in which 16-year-old girl was forced to sell her eggs. Based on information about the collection of eggs from the girl at a fertility hospital in Tiruchirapalli, Erode Additional Superintendent of Police Kanageswari, who is the investigating officer in the case, issued summons to the hospital.

Also Read | Oommen Chandy, 78-Year-Old Former Kerala CM, Sloganeering for Rahul Gandhi Goes Viral.

According to the police, the matter came to light after the girl escaped from the trio (mother, her paramour and a woman broker) and narrated the ordeal to her relatives in Salem.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police, and four people were arrested. The police said they conducted detailed enquiries against some infertility cure hospitals in Erode, Salem and Hosur.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Stabs Wife's Live-In Partner to Death in Sadar Bazar; Arrested.

The police found also a few hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati involved in the racket.

Meanwhile, the police, while verifying the bank accounts of Malathy, an ovum (egg) broker who was already arrested, detected her two bank accounts in which huge money transactions were made through the hospitals. The police said they have collected the account details and started a separate investigation in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)