India News | One More Patient Dies as Haryana Reports Another Record Daily Spike in Virus Cases

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) A coronavirus patient died in Haryana on Thursday as the state reported another record daily spike with 327 more people testing positive, taking the infection tally beyond 3,000.

This is the third day in a row when the state has reported more infections than the day prior. On Wednesday, Haryana had reported 302 cases and a day earlier, 296 cases had surfaced in the state.

Till now, 24 people have succumbed to the disease while the infection tally has risen to 3,281 in the state.

According to a health bulletin, the number of infections is doubling every six days in the state with the recovery rate dropping to 34.24 per cent.

On Thursday, the maximum 215 cases were reported from Gurgaon, taking the total number of infected people to 1,410 in the district. The COVID-19 related death was reported from Jind, the second in the district, according to the bulletin.

Thirteen cases were reported from Rohtak, where Haryana's nodal officer for COVID-19 control programme, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary, and his daughter, who is also a doctor, tested positive for the infection. Thirty-five cases were reported from Faridabad; 12 from Bhiwani; 11 from Rewari; eight each from Karnal and Hisar; seven from Palwal; four from Nuh; three each from Narnaul and Kaithal; two each from Jhajjar and Fatehabad; and one each from Sirsa, Jind, Panipat and Ambala.

According to the bulletin, the state now has 2,134 active cases and 1,123 patients have recovered from the infection.

