Guwahati, May 3 (PTI) One more person was arrested from Assam's Dhubri district for allegedly "defending" Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

With this, a total of 37 people have been arrested in similar cases, he said.

The person arrested from Dhubri was identified as Amar Ali, he added.

"Update on Crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil. A total of 37 Anti Nationals put behind bars till now," Sarma said in a post on X.

"All these anti-nationals will be dealt with firmly by @assampolice," he said.

Earlier, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly "defending" Pakistan.

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists struck Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

