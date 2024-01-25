New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): As part of the consultation process with political parties, the Former President of India and Chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation One Election, Ram Nath Kovind, met a delegation of Lok Jan Shakti Party on Thursday, comprising members including Pashupati Kumar Paras, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, President Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), Prince Raj (Member of Parliament, Samastipur, Lok Sabha), Sanjay Sarraf, Spokesperson, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), and Ramji Singh, General Secretary, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP).

Initiating the discussion, Paras committed his party's complete support to the concept of one nation, one election and said this would end a lot of superfluous expenditure incurred not only by the nation but also by the political parties. Since the beginning of the electoral process, elections have always been held simultaneously till a certain time, so there is no reason why they cannot be restored and synchronized now.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: School Teacher Shot Dead While Returning Home After Republic Day Event Rehearsal in Dhar District.

It will save a lot of time for the government to devote to governance. Multiple elections also halt the development process because of the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct. Though initially, some sacrifices in terms of curtailment of terms of house/ government etc. might happen this has to be undergone in the best national interest, said Pashupati Nath Paras

The assemblies should have fixed terms, notwithstanding the change of government or leader of the house. This will give security to the elected representatives that they can complete their full term and thus devote themselves to the welfare of the people and the development of their constituencies, said Paras.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2024 Winners List: India's First Woman Elephant Mahout Parbati Baruah Among 34 Unsung Heroes Awarded Padma Shri on Eve of 75th Republic Day.

To a specific query from the Chairman about whether holding of local bodies elections together with parliament and assembly could result in violence, the leader of the delegation of Rashtriya Lok JanshaktiParty (RLJP) said, that this would not be the case, since deployment of Paramilitary Forces would have a deterring effect and help in conducting smooth polling.

The delegation submitted a written letter to the Chairman of the HLC on the One Nation, One Election, enlisting the support of the party in the One Nation, One Election.

The meeting ended with the delegation assuring the chairman that all support would be extended by the party for the implementation of simultaneous elections.

On Wednesday, the Chairman of HLC on One Nation One Election, Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, held the fourth round of consultations with eminent jurists Justice Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Rajendra Menon, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, who gave their considered opinion on the subject.

Initiating discussions with financial and economic experts, Ram Nath Kovind also held interactions with Ajay Singh, President of ASSOCHAM, and Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet Airlines, who was also accompanied by the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General of ASSOCHAM. Ajay Singh put forth his views in detail on the economic advantages of holding simultaneous elections for the nation.

Recently, the High-Level Committee relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country has initiated a consultation process under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India.

The High-Level Committee recently also sought public opinion regarding the one nation, one election issue. The public notice issued stated, "Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country."

Earlier, the High-Level Committee constituted held its preliminary meeting under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation; Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Law and Justice; Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha; N. K. Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission; Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha; and Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner, attended the meeting. Harish Salve, Senior Advocate, joined the meeting virtually.

One Nation, One Election was constituted through a notification dated September 20, 2023.

Suggestions are invited in writing from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country. All suggestions received by January 15, 2024, will be placed before the Committee for its consideration, as stated in the public notice issued. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)