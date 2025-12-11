New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Senor Advocate and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal on Wednesday presented his views to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation One Election' and is learnt to emphasised that rights of states should be given due prominence.

BJP MP PP Chaudhary, who is Chairman of the JPC, said there was good and constructive discussion during the meeting.

"In the meeting today, legal expert Kapil Sibal came and clarified on the various of the panel members. This was a very good, healthy, constructive discussion took place on One Nation One Election. Every member regardless of party line raised their questions," he said.

The next meeting of the Committee will take place on December 17. The committee is set to seek extension of time to give its report.

"The report has not been prepared yet, we have to listen to a lot of stakeholders, because it is about One Nation One Election, because it is such a big election reform, everyone should be heard. We have given an application for extension. Every (JPC) member is working in the interest of the nation," Chaudhary said.

A BJP member is learnt to have sought to allayed apprehensions of some opposition members and said that people vote differently in a simultaneous election to assembly and Lok Sabha. He is learnt to have cited some examples.

Earlier this month, members of the committee heard views of Chairman of Law Commission and some other experts. (ANI)

