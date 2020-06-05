India News | One Person Arrested in Connection with Death of Pregnant Elephant

Palakkad, June 5 (PTI): One person has been arrested in the case relating to the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, the state forest department said on Friday.

"KFD has zeroed in on the culprits and recorded the first arrest in the wild elephant death case", the department said in a tweet.

Also Read | Consumer Confidence Collapses, Economy May Contract by 1.5 Per Cent in FY21: RBI Surveys.

The incident had triggered a national outrage.

Forest department sources had said yesterday that three people were under the scanner of the joint investigation team of Kerala police and their personnel and a search was on for two more people.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Rajouri District.

The 15-year-old elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful fire crackers, which exploded in its mouth in the Silent Valley forest.

The pachyderm died in the Velliyar River a week later on May 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)