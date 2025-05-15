New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): One person has been injured in a firing incident at CDR Chowk in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, according to the official.

The incident took place at around 1 pm, in which one person received a bullet injury.

Additional DCP of the South region, Achin Garg, said, "Today, around 1 pm, we got information about a firing incident at CDR Chowk. One person received a bullet injury in the incident. He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The accused have been identified. Multiple teams of Police have been formed for the probe."

Soon after the incident, the injured person was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Multiple teams of Police have been formed to probe the incident.

The initial investigation revealed that the case was related to personal enmity.

Further investigation is still ongoing. (ANI)

