Guwahati, Jun 30 (PTI) A court in Assam's Udalguri district on Monday sentenced a person to life imprisonment for killing his two minor stepbrothers in December last year.

District and Sessions Judge S S Deuri announced the judgement after hearing both the prosecution and defence in the case which was taken up in a fast-track mode.

The accused 19-year-old Neeraj Sharma had taken both his step-brothers, while they were on their way to school, to a forested area and slit their throats on December 20, 2024.

The bodies of the minors, Gaurav and Kaushik Sharma, were found near a river the next day during a search operation after their parents had filed a missing report.

Neeraj had alleged that he felt neglected by his father who had married again while his mother lived in Punjab.

The police had submitted the charge sheet within three months and had requested the court to take up the case in a fast-track mode.

The deceased boys were students of class six and class five.

